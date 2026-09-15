Nearly 94,000 displaced by renewed fighting in Yemen

Nearly 94,000 people have fled their homes in Yemen since fighting between Houthi rebels and government forces intensified this month, according to the International Organization for Migration.

The worst-hit areas are Taiz and Lahj governorates, where more than 48,000 people have been displaced.

The UN migration agency is calling for urgent support to provide shelter, clean water and sanitation for families forced from their homes.

More than 2,000 people have also crossed the sea into neighbouring Djibouti, arriving in small boats along the country's northern coast.

IOM teams have been helping new arrivals ashore, distributing food and providing emergency shelter. Women and children have sought relief from the scorching heat under temporary canopies along the shoreline.

The renewed fighting is raising fears that Yemen could slide back into a full-scale civil war. The conflict killed around 150,000 people before a ceasefire in 2022.

The Iran-backed Houthis have also made strategic gains threatening a key Red Sea shipping route, adding to regional security concerns.