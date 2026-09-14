DRC: Children killed in Bukavu school fire laid to rest

Victims of a deadly fire and stampede at a school in Bukavu, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, have been laid to rest. Relatives and members of the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group gathered to pay tribute.

The coffins were taken to Ruzizi cemetery, where mourners gathered for the burial ceremony. Red Cross workers also attended the funeral.

“We, the residents of Bukavu, are saddened. We are grieving, and the difficulties are overwhelming us. We no longer know where to turn. We ask the authorities to remember us, even if they are in Kinshasa or elsewhere. We are suffering greatly because of these fires. We would also like to remind you that the rains are on the way. Just as fire consumes homes, the rain will destroy them too,” said Noella Bashonga, a resident of Kasha.

UNICEF says at least 26 children were killed in the fire and the stampede that followed on September 10.

“We need to reflect on what our leaders told us today. Everyone should understand the need to build our city of Bukavu in a way that allows fire engines to reach burning homes and put out the fires. Residents must also build responsibly and leave enough space for fire engines to get through. This would make the authorities’ task easier,” said David Rukabo, a resident of Bukavu.

One of the victims was Celestine, the eldest of three children. A relative said she had already lost her father and has now left behind a grieving family.

“Celestine was an orphan because her father had died a long time ago. She was the eldest in the family. And now she’s gone too,” said Vinciane Inshobole, a relative of the victim.

The circumstances surrounding the fire and the stampede remain unclear.