No end in sight to Sudan's worsening public health crisis?

Sudan is grappling with a severe public health crisis as multiple infectious diseases spread across several regions amid ongoing armed conflict and a weakened medical system. The country's healthcare system has been devastated by more than three years of armed conflict.

While the government is working to restore medical services, shortages of medicines, medical supplies and staff continue to undermine urgently needed care. At the same time, outbreaks of cholera, dengue fever, malaria, and some other illnesses are sweeping through many parts of the country. This June, a fresh wave of cholera began spreading in Darfur and Kordofan.

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 2,900 cases have been reported so far, including 247 deaths. UN data shows repeated cholera outbreaks have killed over 3,500 people in Sudan since July 2024.

Meanwhile, dengue fever and malaria have also surged in states like Gezira and Blue Nile.

"Recently, over 680 cases of dengue fever have been recorded in Blue Nile State, and the number continues to rise. We hope that relevant aid organizations will act immediately and provide support," said Mustafa Jabrallah, health minister of Blue Nile State.

The ongoing conflict has left Sudan's medical system under severe financial strain, with widespread shortages of supplies and personnel. Basic public health services, such as waste collection, drainage maintenance, and environmental sanitation, have been severely disrupted. Clean drinking water is scarce in many areas, further increasing the risk of disease transmission.

"The dengue fever outbreak is spreading rapidly from Blue Nile to other regions. Treatment is extremely expensive, requiring many medicines and nutritional supplements. But the shortage of medicine is severe, and many people are struggling desperately," said Jaffer Hassan, a local resident.

To curb the outbreaks, Sudan's Ministry of Health has started cholera vaccination campaigns in Darfur and Kordofan. Humanitarian groups are also expanding safe drinking water supplies and stepping up sanitation efforts.

Despite the efforts, heavy rains, high temperatures, and rising mosquito populations in some regions continue to pose challenges to disease control.