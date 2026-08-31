DRC Ebola outbreak surges past 6,000 cases as death toll nears 3,000

The Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 6,000 confirmed cases and killed 2,911 people, making it the country’s largest outbreak on record and one of the fastest-growing Ebola epidemics ever recorded. More than 1,360 people have recovered.

Health authorities reported 6,041 confirmed cases and 2,911 deaths as of August 31, with 1,366 people recovering from the disease. The outbreak, declared on May 15, has spread across six provinces and dozens of health zones in the north and east.

The scale of the epidemic has already surpassed the previous record outbreak in the country, which recorded 3,317 cases between 2018 and 2020. The World Health Organization has described the current outbreak as the largest Ebola outbreak ever reported in the country and one that is expanding faster than previous epidemics.

Bundibugyo strain poses added challenge

The outbreak is being driven by the Bundibugyo virus, a rare strain of Ebola for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific approved treatment. This has made controlling transmission particularly difficult as the virus continues to spread.

Ituri province remains the epicentre, while cases have also been detected in North Kivu, South Kivu, Haut-Uélé, Tshopo and Bas-Uélé. The latest WHO update said the outbreak had reached 60 health zones by August 26.

Insecurity hampers response

The epidemic is unfolding in areas already struggling with armed violence, population displacement and fragile health services.

Health workers face major difficulties reaching communities and tracing contacts as people move between affected areas. A strike by health workers has added to the pressure on an already overstretched response system.

The rapid movement of people has also raised concerns about further geographic spread, particularly across borders. WHO says the overall risk remains very high within the affected country and high in neighbouring states.

Mortality remains high

The outbreak has recorded a case fatality ratio of around 48 percent, according to the latest WHO data, underlining the severity of the disease and the difficulties in detecting cases and providing timely treatment.

More than 1,300 people have nevertheless recovered, offering some encouragement to health authorities battling the epidemic.

The WHO has warned that the outbreak could overtake the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola epidemic, which killed more than 11,000 people and remains the deadliest Ebola outbreak ever recorded.

Efforts intensify to contain spread

Authorities and international partners are expanding surveillance, testing, treatment capacity and community engagement in an effort to slow transmission.

But with the virus continuing to spread amid insecurity and displacement, health officials face a race against time to contain an epidemic that has already reached an unprecedented scale in the country.