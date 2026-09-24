Pretoria hosts massive barbecue world record attempt

South Africans in Pretoria are hoping to have cooked up a new Guinness World Record. Hundreds gathered on Thursday to fire up their grills and attempt the largest simultaneous barbecue ever recorded.

The attempt took place on Heritage Day, a national holiday that celebrates the country’s diverse cultural heritage.

The day is also known informally as “Braai Day”, named after the popular South African tradition of gathering around a barbecue.

"It's some sort of thing that keeps us connected, and we are here at the biggest world braai,” said participant Rethabile Ntsoko.

The main dish was boerewors, a traditional coiled farmer’s sausage.

There were also burgers, steaks and lamb chops on the grills.

Organizers were aiming to beat the current record of 2,200 people grilling at the same time in Ishigaki, Japan, in 2023.

South Africa fell short in last year’s attempt. This time, organizers hoped to attract 3,000 people across around 500 grilling stations.

Guinness World Records said every participant had to barbecue simultaneously for at least five minutes to be counted.

Officials were reviewing the evidence, with a final decision expected on Friday.

Funds raised will help provide one million meals across South Africa on World Food Day.