Tangier’s annual art night brings the city’s creative spirit to life

Visitors embarked on Tangier's annual art trail, experiencing diverse forms of art at venues across the city's Liberty street.

The circuit "Being Here" included seven famous places offering a variety of visual art, music, dance and performances.

The Liberty hotel, which was built in the early 20th century and fell into abandon since its closure in the 1940s, was one of the places where the exhibition took place.

On September 13, it came alive again, hosting artists that brought their own lens to the Moroccan art event.

Moroccan artist Sophia Alami, who is a graphic designer from Casablanca, took inspiration from the hotel's history as well as traditional designs like "henna".

"I presented a story inspired by a Moroccan tale, in which a young girl wakes up with 'henna' on her hand," she said.

"I wanted to rework a tale in which the spaces are places that existed in Morocco that may have (now) become abandoned," she explained.

Artists like Spanish photographer Ignacio G.Bolivar, said he was inspired by his travels in rural areas.

At Borj Kathrine, a prominent historical landmark, artist Maxime Gralet displayed his colourful clay jars, each with a unique crack, blemish, or delicate characteristic.

"It is an invitation to reconnect with what we have inside and outside, and with the notions of sharing and exchange, as well as with the fragility of our being," he said, explaining his work.

As visitors moved through the art trail's different venues, they also gained an understanding of Tangier, experiencing the city with a unique approach.

The event, which is in its sixth addition, has used around 30 locations and welcomed around 250 artists over the past few years.