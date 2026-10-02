Russian president warns Moscow will use ‘all weapons’ to defend Kaliningrad

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned that Moscow would use all weapons at its disposal to protect its Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.

He has accused NATO of preparing to blockade the highly militarised strategic region which lies between alliance members, Poland and Lithuania.

Speaking at plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club, Putin clarified speculation regarding a potential nuclear strike in response to a hypothetical NATO blockade of Kaliningrad.

He said ​the world was living through a dangerous moment and warned the West not to escalate a standoff over Ukraine by threatening Kaliningrad.

Putin said Russia has never publicly declared plans to use nuclear weapons, but emphasised Moscow would utilise all available forces and means to defend it.

"We are not threatening anyone, we have no intention of attacking anyone, not in 2029, not in 2030, not in 2050. But if we're faced with aggression, we will have to respond,” he said.

Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, reiterated on the same day that Kaliningrad is an inalienable part of the Russian Federation, and that any attempts to covet or pressure the region are unacceptable.

In August, dozens of military aircraft from NATO countries conducted exercises around the region, simulating the disruption of communications and suppression of air defence systems.

That prompted Moscow to issue a statement condemning what it called "provocative statements and actions” of the alliance’s leadership and member states.

NATO, for its part, has sought to calm the situation, stressing that it was a “defensive alliance” and urging Moscow to stop its "nuclear threats".

Founded in 2004, the Valdai Discussion Club held its annual forum in Moscow this year, gathering together around 120 delegates from 40 countries and regions.