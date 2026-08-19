Russia and Ukraine Exchange 103 Prisoners Each in Latest Swap

Russia
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 103 prisoners each in their latest wartime swap, with the United Arab Emirates acting as mediator. The release offers another rare point of cooperation between the two sides as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remain largely stalled.
Russia and Ukraine exchanged 103 captured soldiers each on Wednesday in one of the latest prisoner swaps between the two countries since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
The Russian Defence Ministry said 103 Russian servicemen had been returned from Ukrainian captivity, while an equal number of Ukrainian prisoners were handed over to Russia.
Prisoner exchanges and the return of soldiers’ remains have remained among the few areas where Moscow and Kyiv have maintained cooperation despite the continuing war.
Freed soldiers receive care
The Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. They will receive psychological and medical assistance before being transported to Russia for rehabilitation at military hospitals.
The ministry said the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation for the exchange.
The Gulf state has played a growing role in facilitating prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine since the war began.
Zelensky welcomes Ukrainian returnees
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the release of 103 Ukrainian soldiers, saying some of those returning had defended Mariupol during the prolonged Russian siege of the strategic port city in 2022.
He also said others had been captured in seven frontline regions.
“Today, 103 Ukrainian warriors are returning home from Russian captivity,” Zelensky said, while pledging continued efforts to secure the release of those still being held.
Peace talks remain stalled
The exchange comes as broader negotiations to end the war remain effectively frozen.
According to the United Nations, civilian deaths in 2026 have reached their highest level since the opening months of the conflict, underscoring the continuing human cost of the war.
While the prisoner swap does not signal a broader diplomatic breakthrough, it provides another limited channel of communication between Moscow and Kyiv as fighting continues.
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