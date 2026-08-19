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Infrastructure centre of South Africa's agenda as chair of SADC

FILE - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks with journalists after meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia, Brazil, March 9, 2026   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

South Africa says it’s putting infrastructure development at the centre of its agenda as chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Pretoria officially took the role this week after stepping in as interim chair in 2025. It will hold the position until August of next year.

Speaking at the Durban summit on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed the region’s natural endowments including minerals, agricultural potential, renewable energy resources and a young workforce.

He said infrastructure is vital to converting these endowments into industrial activity, jobs, trade and economic opportunity.

Ramaphosa also called for joint efforts to tackle migration to South Africa, after a backlash against foreign nationals that led thousands to flee.

The 16-member country SADC promotes economic growth and socioal development through cooperation, good governance and lasting peace and security.

Its aim is to promote the region as a competitive player in international relations and the world economy.

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