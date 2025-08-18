SADC leaders vow to expand manufacturing, trade at Madagascar summit

SADC Summit
Held under the theme "Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation, and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC," the summit in Antananarivo Sunday focused on accelerating regional integration through strengthening industrial capacity, modernizing agriculture, and promoting an inclusive energy transition.
Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina, who assumed the rotating SADC chairmanship from Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, called the summit "historic".
It is the first time the Indian Ocean island country was hosting the meeting since joining the bloc 20 years ago.
Rajoelina stressed the need to accelerate industrialisation and expand intra-regional trade. SADC wants manufacturing to make up 30 percent of its GDP by 2030.
The sector's share currently stands at 11% with South Africa being the bloc's manufacturing powerhouse.
01:13
South Africa starts a soul-searching 'national dialogue' about poverty, inequality and other issues
01:09
U.S. to prioritize White South Africans in refugee admissions
Go to video
South Africa starts 'national dialogue' about poverty, inequality
01:11
South Africa: Uproar as accused in pig farm murder case walks free
00:59
Ramaphosa and Trump agree to further trade talks amid U.S. tariffs
01:09
South Africa arrests hundreds in illegal mining operation