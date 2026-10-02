2025 AFCON final: CAS to hear Senegal appeal on October 8

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will hear Senegal’s appeal over the disputed 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco on October 8 in Lausanne.

The Senegalese Football Federation is challenging a decision from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that declared Senegal the loser by forfeit and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory.

The decision followed a controversial interruption during the final in Rabat on January 18. Senegal’s players left the pitch for more than 15 minutes after Morocco were awarded a penalty, before returning to the game.

Senegal went on to win 1-0 in extra time, but CAF later overturned the result following a complaint from Morocco.

The CAS hearing will be held behind closed doors and conducted in French.

A three-member panel, chaired by Frenchman Gérald Simon, will examine the case. A ruling will determine whether CAF’s decision stands or is overturned.