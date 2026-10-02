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2025 AFCON final: CAS to hear Senegal appeal on October 8

A TAS/CAS logo is pictured during the inauguration of the headquarters of the international Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 27, 2022   -  
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Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File
By Rédaction Africanews

Senegal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will hear Senegal’s appeal over the disputed 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco on October 8 in Lausanne.

The Senegalese Football Federation is challenging a decision from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that declared Senegal the loser by forfeit and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory.

The decision followed a controversial interruption during the final in Rabat on January 18. Senegal’s players left the pitch for more than 15 minutes after Morocco were awarded a penalty, before returning to the game.

Senegal went on to win 1-0 in extra time, but CAF later overturned the result following a complaint from Morocco.

The CAS hearing will be held behind closed doors and conducted in French.

A three-member panel, chaired by Frenchman Gérald Simon, will examine the case. A ruling will determine whether CAF’s decision stands or is overturned.

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