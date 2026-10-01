Netanyahu praises passengers who helped avert disaster on Israel-bound flight

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised an Israeli passenger and an Indian pilot for helping prevent a disaster aboard a Flydubai flight bound for Israel.

The flight, carrying 174 passengers, including about 30 children, was diverted to Saudi Arabia after an attack in the cockpit left one pilot seriously wounded and the aircraft in a steep descent. Passengers and crew intervened before the plane was brought under control.

Netanyahu said he had met the Israeli passenger, whom he described as acting with extraordinary courage.

“And an Israeli passenger, a civilian, I met this guy. He's an incredible hero. Look at what he did under impossible circumstances. I spoke earlier today with President Trump, who really was appreciative of this. And he said, you know, when a plane is nose diving, the passengers, including 30 children, are already saying their prayers. I know they're gone from this world and this young man just acts with incredible, incredible heroism and saves the day, along with the Indian pilot who was there and the others who came to help.”

All 174 passengers survived, according to reports. The circumstances and motive behind the cockpit attack remain under investigation.