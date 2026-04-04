Russian and Egyptian FMs hold talks in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Moscow on Friday.

The ministers discussed bilateral relations as well as the international agenda, particularly the situation in the Middle East.

Both Russia and Egypt support “an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to the political and diplomatic process,” Lavrov said after the talks.

The Russian minister also noted that the draft resolution submitted by Bahrain regarding the Strait of Hormuz, currently under discussion by the United Nations Security Council, could either derail possible negotiations or “be used to retroactively legitimize the aggression against Iran.”

Abdelatty stressed the importance of negotiations, saying that “everyone is losing, the world is losing and the region is losing.”