Ukraine : Russian drone attacks hit Sumy and Odesa as Easter truce looms

Ukraine reported that two people were injured in a Russian overnight drone attack on the Sumy region, where a five‑storey residential building caught fire, emergency services said on Friday. Several cars were also destroyed in the strike, and rescuers had to pause operations due to repeated threats of further attacks. The incident highlights continuing risks for civilians as fighting persists ahead of a proposed Easter ceasefire. Overnight, drones also hit port and energy facilities in Odesa, causing power disruptions but no new casualties, according to regional officials. Ukraine’s air force said dozens of drones were launched across the country, underlining the scale of ongoing hostilities. The attacks come as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 32‑hour truce from 14:00 (CET) on Saturday until the end of Sunday, timed to coincide with Orthodox Easter. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv is ready to mirror any halt in fighting, though past ceasefires have largely failed.