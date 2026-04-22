South Africa could see first winter without power cuts in years

In South Africa, the state-owned electricity company Eskom announced on Wednesday that it does not expect power outages during the winter months in the Southern Hemisphere, from April to August. This will be the first winter without power cuts since the company has been facing difficulties.

In its latest five-month electricity outlook, the utility says its generating fleet is now more reliable.

Eskom last imposed nationwide power cuts about a year ago, marking a sharp improvement after a period when outages occurred almost every day.

The company’s long-running supply problems have weighed on economic growth in Africa’s most industrialised economy, while repeated state bailouts have also put pressure on public finances.

Alongside that operational turnaround, Eskom has also reported its first annual profit in eight years.

The utility company says it has cut its use of diesel at emergency power plants, saving about 1.64 billion dollars compared with the previous three years.