Nigerian airlines plan shutdown over soaring fuel costs

Nigerian airlines say they will suspend operations from April 20, 2026, citing the rising cost of aviation fuel and what they describe as exploitative pricing by fuel marketers.

The decision, which could disrupt air travel nationwide, was communicated in a letter dated April 14 by the President of the Airline Operators of Nigeria, Abdulmunaf Sarina, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Fuel prices push airlines to the brink

Industry operators say the cost of Jet A1 fuel has climbed to unsustainable levels, making it increasingly difficult to maintain daily operations.

Fuel expenses account for a significant share of airline costs, and the continued price volatility has placed severe financial pressure on carriers already dealing with tight margins.

Airlines have accused fuel marketers of imposing arbitrary prices, further deepening the crisis. They warn that without immediate intervention, many operators may no longer be able to function.

Risk of nationwide disruption

If the planned suspension goes ahead, it could have wide-reaching consequences. Domestic flights across Nigeria may be grounded, affecting passenger travel, cargo movement, and time-sensitive logistics.

Businesses that rely on air transport, including trade and tourism, are also likely to feel the impact.

Calls for urgent government action

Aviation stakeholders are urging the government to step in with measures to stabilise fuel prices or provide support to the sector.

Beyond fuel costs, the industry is also grappling with foreign exchange shortages, high maintenance expenses, and infrastructure challenges.

As of now, there has been no official response from regulators or fuel marketers. Analysts warn that a prolonged shutdown could trigger broader economic ripple effects across Africa’s largest economy.