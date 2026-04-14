Ex-Nigeria oil boss denies £2M bribe claims in London court

A former Nigerian oil minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has denied corruption allegations as she testified before a London court, rejecting claims that she accepted bribes while in office.

Speaking at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, the 65-year-old said she “did not abuse” her position during her time as Nigeria’s minister of petroleum resources from 2010 to 2015.

She faces five counts of accepting bribes and one charge of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Allegations of luxury benefits

Prosecutors allege that Alison-Madueke received a range of high-value benefits from energy firms seeking government contracts in Nigeria.

These include access to multimillion-pound homes in the United Kingdom, private jet travel, chauffeur-driven cars and luxury shopping trips.

Among the expenses highlighted in court is a reported £2 million spending spree at Harrods, along with £100,000 in cash said to have been received during her time in office.

Strong denial in court

In her testimony, Alison-Madueke firmly rejected the accusations. “At no time did I ask for, take or seek a bribe,” she told the court.

She maintained that travel logistics and financial arrangements linked to her official duties were handled by Nigerian National Petroleum Company. According to her, any services provided were later reimbursed through official channels.

Co-defendants plead not guilty

The case also involves other defendants. Olatimbo Ayinde denies two bribery charges, while Alison-Madueke’s brother, Doye Agama, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery.

The trial is expected to examine the relationships between public officials and private energy firms operating in Nigeria’s oil sector.

Legacy and wider investigations

During her tenure, Alison-Madueke oversaw Nigeria’s state oil industry and became the first female president of OPEC. She had pledged to reform the sector, though her time in office has been overshadowed by longstanding corruption allegations.

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency has previously secured court orders to seize properties, vehicles and jewellery believed to be linked to illicit funds connected to her and her associates.

Authorities say some of these assets are located in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Alison-Madueke has spent much of her time in the UK since leaving office, as legal proceedings continue.