US firm sues DR Congo over alleged bribery scheme

An American financial company has filed a lawsuit in the United States against the Democratic Republic of Congo and several senior officials, alleging attempted bribery, according to a document seen by AFP on Wednesday.

Idaho -based PayServices says it was invited in late 2023 to create a joint venture to "revitalize the DRC's public bank and digitize and modernize the entire national economy . "

The company says it has accepted the agreement and invested more than $72 million in technology and services, under a contract stipulating that the Congolese state will pay $20 million "within two weeks" .

Subsequently, "several corrupt officials in the DRC" — acting "without the knowledge of the President of the DRC" — allegedly conspired to demand bribes from PayServices, according to the document. Those named include the Minister of Public Enterprises , the Minister of Finance , and the Governor of the Central Bank .

Close associates of Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, including his chief of staff, are also mentioned. When their demands were refused, the "individual defendants then conspired to sabotage and breach the contract and terminate" the project, the company claims.

PayServices is claiming $20 million in damages as well as reimbursement of its investment.

The Ministry of Public Enterprises rejected these accusations in a statement, calling them "devoid of any legal, budgetary, or accounting basis ." It accused the company of falsely presenting itself as a bank when it does not have the "legal status of a banking institution . "

"In this context, the authorities… have ended all administrative follow-up of this case in order to protect the public treasury ," the ministry said.

In its complaint, PayServices also claims to have obtained "a direct meeting" last May with Félix Tshisekedi, who reportedly said he was "shocked to learn of the existence of these blockages" .