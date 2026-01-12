Humanitarian workers face rising attacks in Eastern DR Congo

In eastern DR Congo, humanitarian workers are facing rising risks as insecurity surges in the region. According to OCHA, the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 48 incidents involving aid personnel were recorded in December 2025, with half occurring in South Kivu, ten more cases than in November.

North Kivu follows, then Ituri, reflecting long-standing instability in the area. These provinces have been plagued for years by clashes between government forces, local militias, and armed groups vying for control of territory and resources, leaving civilians and aid workers in a precarious situation.

Most of the incidents in December involved burglaries, thefts, and break-ins, but aid workers have also faced movement restrictions, intimidation, threats, and even assaults. As a result, teams are limiting travel, operations are slowed, and many vulnerable communities are now harder to reach.

Despite the spike in South Kivu at the end of the year, North Kivu remains the most affected province in 2025, accounting for 46% of incidents, due to shifting frontlines and a high concentration of humanitarian activity.

The rising threats underline the fragile security situation in eastern DR Congo, where aid organizations continue to operate under constant risk to support millions caught in a long-running conflict.