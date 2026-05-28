Parliament sets first meeting in Ramaphosa ‘farmgate’ impeachment case

South African Parliament will hold the first meeting of a special impeachment committee on Monday to examine allegations linked to the so‑called “Farmgate” scandal involving President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Democratic Alliance (DA) announced on Thursday.

The meeting marks the next step in impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa, which were revived this month by the Constitutional Court. The case has been a major source of embarrassment throughout his presidency.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing in the scandal, which centres on large amounts of cash that were stolen from a sofa at his game farm in 2020. The incident raised questions about the origin of the money and why it was hidden in furniture.

The 31‑member committee’s first task will be to elect a chairperson, said George Michalakis, the DA’s chief whip in the National Council of Provinces. He added that the DA is firmly opposed to an ANC member leading the committee.

“The positive sign is that Parliament appears to be moving forward,” Michalakis said. The DA, the second‑largest party in the coalition government with Ramaphosa’s African National Congress (ANC), remains highly critical of the president and has vowed to hold him accountable for any findings of misconduct.

A spokesperson for Parliament and Ramaphosa’s office both declined to comment.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa filed a court challenge against the findings of an independent panel, which said there was preliminary evidence he may have committed misconduct. Legal analysts say the challenge could delay the impeachment process.

The president has also threatened to seek an urgent court order to suspend the impeachment proceedings if Parliament continues while his legal challenge is still under way.

The ANC holds around 40% of the seats in the National Assembly, meaning it should be able to block any impeachment vote, which would require a two‑thirds majority to pass. The party leadership has repeatedly expressed its full support for Ramaphosa.