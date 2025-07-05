Friends, family and teammates pay their final respects to Portuguese football player Diogo Jota

Friends, family members, teammates and coaches of the late Portuguese football player Diogo Jota gathered in his hometown of Gondomar on Saturday to pay their final respects.

Jota, who played for English side Liverpool, died alongside his brother, André Silva, in a car crash in Zamora, Spain on Thursday. Spanish authorities say a tyre in Jota’s car blew out as he attempted to overtake another vehicle.

Several of Jota’s national side teammates, including Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias, and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes attended. National team coach Roberto Martinez, who led Portugal to their second UEFA Nations League title last month was also there.

National team captain and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was notably absent despite sharing an emotional tribute to Jota a few days ago on social media. British media outlets say Ronaldo chose to skip the funeral citing concern his presence would distract from the proceedings.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso just 11 days before his death. The couple had three children.