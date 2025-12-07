Mohamed Salah says he's been 'thrown under the bus' by Liverpool

Once the team’s star forward, Mohamed Salah cast doubt on his future at Liverpool on Saturday, saying he feels like he’s been “thrown under the bus” by the Premier League club.

Salah was speaking after being dropped for three games in a row and spending this weekend’s Liverpool-Leeds match on the bench as an unused substitute.

The Egyptian international has won two Premier League titles and the Champions League during his eight years at Anfield. He signed a two-year extension in April just before he received his second Premier League player of the year award.

But both he and the club have had a disappointing start to the season as Liverpool’s title defense has unraveled with just two wins in their last 10 games. Salah says the club is looking for someone to blame.

“I’m very, very disappointed to be fair. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season," he told reporters. “Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame."

Coach Arne Slot has addressed his decision not to play Salah, saying “we have to accept the situation we’re in and I make my decisions based on that.”

Salah says their relationship has broken down.

“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games so I can’t say they keep the promise," he said. “I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don’t have any relationship.

Salah is heading to the African Cup of Nations later this month and will miss at least three games with Liverpool.