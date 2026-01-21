Salah returns as Liverpool push for champions league last-16 spot

Liverpool left it late to secure automatic qualification for the Champions League round of 16.

With two matchdays remaining, the reigning English champions are currently outside the top eight, which guarantees automatic qualification. Teams placed from 9th to 24th will have to play a two-legged playoff to reach the round of 16.

Liverpool finished top of the group stage last season but were then drawn against eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16. This time, Arne Slot’s side are taking a different path and may need to go through the playoffs to qualify.

Liverpool travel to Marseille on Wednesday and could be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah following his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025). He left last month to represent his country after a public dispute with Slot raised doubts about his future.

Salah had been unhappy with his lack of playing time and voiced his frustration in an explosive interview. He returns at a crucial moment for the Merseyside club, which is in need of extra attacking firepower following injuries to Alexander Isak, the club’s most expensive signing, and Hugo Ekitike, who has only just returned to action.