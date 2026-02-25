Welcome to Africanews

Alexandria’s historic tram faces final stop as modern rail project moves ahead

Egyptians gather around an Iftar table, the meal to break their daytime fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Egypt

For 163 years, the streetcars of Alexandria have rumbled along the Mediterranean coast, weaving through the city’s neighborhoods and memories. Now, they are set to be replaced by a partially elevated light rail line, a modern project designed to move passengers faster and carry more of them.

For many residents, however, the change is about far more than transportation.

“They want to do it like Frankfurt, but above ground,” said Mahmoud Bassam, a 24-year-old engineering student. “When I heard about this, I felt very upset. The old tram is part of our heritage and memories.”

For generations, the tram has carved an 11-kilometre path through Alexandria’s heart, linking schools, major universities and bustling districts. Retired science teacher Hisham Abdelwahab says he still chooses the tram over his car.

“I’ve used it since I was little,” he said. “It’s the safest means of transportation. Sometimes I just ride from Raml to Victoria and back. The tram is our heritage, our life, our past.”

The new project, backed by international companies, promises to double speeds and boost capacity. But Abdelwahab is unconvinced. “We don’t want to go fast. I want to enjoy the view and see the city.”

Psychologist and writer Mona Lamloum says many fear so-called progress. “It isn’t development,” she said. “The word has come to mean destruction for us.”

As April approaches, young and old are lining up for farewell rides, saying goodbye not just to a tram, but to a piece of Alexandria’s soul.

