Kenya and Egypt hold talks aimed at deepening trade and investment

Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, hosted Egyptian Foreign Affairs minister, Badr Abdelatty, in Nairobi on Monday.

They are hoping to deepening bilateral relations and trade and investment ties between the two countries.

On the subject of water scarcity, Mudavadi said Kenya will continue to support Africa-led dialogue-based approaches within the Nile Basin Initiative framework.

Abdelatty said it was important to "promote solutions based on win-win situations" when it comes to issues related to water cooperation.

The Nile Basin Initiative is an intergovernmental partnership grouping together 10 countries, including Kenya and Egypt.

It aims to achieve sustainable development through the equitable use of their common Nile Basin water resources.

They also stressed the importance of encouraging private-sector partnerships and diversifying trade products, as well as fast-tracking the establishment of a Joint Business Council to realise shared prosperity.