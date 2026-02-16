High prices keep sales low in Cairo as residents prepare for Ramadan

Muslims across Egypt are preparing for the start of the holy month of Ramadan on Tuesday. But at the Sayyida Zeinab market in Cairo’s Old Islamic neighborhood, rising

"Prices are definitely high and increase every year compared to the previous year, so demand is low," says Cairo resident Hossam Mohamed Sobhi.

"For example, a lantern that we used to buy last year for between 50-60 pounds ($1.1-1.3) costs now 150-200 pounds ($3.2-4.2) pounds, which is double."

Traders are doing what they can to provide for customers with different budgets, sayd vendor Mohamed El Sayyed:

"Sales are lower than in previous years, and prices are somehow high, especially for all imported goods, therefore, we have introduced three different categories for each item: expensive, medium, and cheap."

But shopkeepers say they have to think of the bottom line and can’t lower prices any further, without losing money.

Ibrahim El Khatib sells dates at the Sayyida Zeinab market:

Some people are demanding that date prices be lower, but that's impossible, prices range between 20-35 Egyptian pounds. (less than $1). The truck that brings the dates from Aswan does not cost less than 10,000 Egyptian pounds ($212) for transportation.”

Egyptian authorities have allocated more than $850 million to support vulnerable families during the festive period. Government workers will receive their salaries early.

Ramadan is expected start on 17 February and run to the 19 March.