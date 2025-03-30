Eid al-Fitr in Goma: A call for unity and peace

Under the morning sun, hundreds of Muslim worshippers gathered in Goma this Sunday to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. For the Muslims in this city, which is currently under the occupation of the M23 rebel group, the day holds profound significance. Beyond the traditional religious rituals, it serves as a moment of unity, hope, and a heartfelt plea for peace.

Yasin Hamad, a local worshipper, expressed the collective sentiment, saying, "We want to be united, all of us. We pray that God helps us achieve peace. That there will be no more divisions among Muslims; we ask God to help us with that."

As thousands of men, women, and children gathered to pray, their hearts were filled with spirituality and a deep sense of hope for a better future. Their voices rose together in prayer, calling for peace and security to return to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Nadia Moustapha, another worshipper, shared her belief in the power of their prayers, stating, "We have faith that, given the sacred month we have just completed today, our prayers will be heard before God and we will live in peace. We want to live in peace like before."

Imams, too, used the occasion to remind worshippers of the importance of solidarity and prayer in these turbulent times. Shieh Djaffar Al Katanty, an imam, emphasised the unity demonstrated during the prayer, saying, "Here, we prayed together, side by side, without considering our linguistic, physical, cultural, or ethnic differences. And we want this message to serve as a lesson for the leaders of the DRC, the conflict protagonists, including the DRC government and the AFC/M23."

Despite the hardships, Goma's Muslim community gathered with devotion and joy, reinforcing the importance of unity in the face of adversity. Their collective prayers echoed not just for peace, but for a restoration of harmony across the region, and a return to normality for all.