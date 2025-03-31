Sudanese celebrate Eid al-Fitr with hope amid ongoing conflict

In the midst of war, displacement, and a worsening crisis, Sudanese celebrated Eid al-Fitr with a sense of fragile hope, showcasing their resilience despite the ongoing conflict.

Sudanese residents in Omdurman celebrated with joy and optimism on the first day of Eid this Sunday, as the army made significant strides toward regaining full control of Khartoum State from the rival Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group.

"I feel happy because, with God's grace, the Sudanese military is achieving victory after victory. The best part is that people will begin to return to their homes, cities, and villages," shared Emad El-Deen Hassan following the Eid prayers.

The phrase "God is the greatest" resonated near a mosque still marked by bullet damage, where crowds gathered for the Eid al-Fitr prayers.

Across much of the Muslim world, the conclusion of Ramadan and the start of Eid al-Fitr were celebrated on Sunday, while some countries will observe the holiday on Monday.

Eid is traditionally a time of joy and celebration, characterized by communal prayers and festivities that often include family visits, gatherings, outings, and new attire.

"This year's Eid feels particularly special—especially after two years of conflict and the liberation of Khartoum," remarked Salah Mokhtar, who had been displaced from Khartoum city to Omdurman.

The ongoing war in Sudan, which began in 2023, has devastated the capital and other urban areas throughout the nation, resulting in over 28,000 fatalities and displacing millions.

Last week, Sudan’s military strengthened its hold on the capital by reclaiming additional key government buildings, just a day after seizing control of the Republican Palace.