Sudan: U.S. sanctions over alleged chemical weapons use come into force

The sanctions - which include restrictions on US exports, arms sales and financial assistance to Sudan will stay in place for at least a year.

Only humanitarian assistance will not be affected by the sanctions.

Sudan's army leader General Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his former deputy and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) chief Mohamed Dagalo are already sanctioned by the US.

The latest embargo was prompted by allegations of chemical weapons use by Sudan's military in operations against RSF fighters.

Citing anonymous US officials, the New York Times reported in January that government soldiers deployed chlorine gas, known to cause severe respiratory pain and death, in military operations.

Sudanese officials denied the accusation.

A power struggle between Sudan's army rulers in 2023 plunged the country into a brutal civil war which has killed tens of thousands.

The conflict has displaced 13 million people, creating what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.