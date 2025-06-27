South Sudan launches military court to enforce accountability and justice

A landmark military court has officially begun proceedings in Wau, capital of Western Bahr El Ghazal, aiming to address serious misconduct by members of South Sudan’s People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF). The move is seen as a critical step in enforcing discipline, upholding justice, and rebuilding trust between security forces and the civilian population.

General Sten Kamilo Mboro, President of the SSPDF General Court Martial, stressed the importance of accountability at all ranks.

“There will be accountability, and this accountability applies to anyone who has committed an offence,” he said. “We begin with accountability. We are holding perpetrators accountable… They will behave according to the Government’s rules.”

The court is set to hear 28 cases, including 15 related to serious crimes such as rape and murder. Civil society groups have welcomed the initiative, viewing it as a rare opportunity for justice in regions where legal access remains limited.

Louiza Wilson, a victims’ rights advocate, highlighted the vital role of victim support throughout the proceedings.

“The task is to represent the victim from the start of the proceedings to the final verdict… You also provide them with legal protection, as they might be fearful of speaking out or that something might happen to them afterwards.”

UNMISS is providing technical assistance to support the process, which is part of broader efforts to reform South Sudan’s security sector. A civilian-military dialogue is scheduled for July 6 to further engage communities and explain the judicial process.

As the country continues its post-conflict recovery, this court martial is viewed as a vital test of the armed forces’ willingness to transform and uphold the rule of law.