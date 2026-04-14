DRC: Dozens gather for 'standing parliament' in Kinshasa

In the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, dozens gathered at what is known as a 'standing parliament'. Among the crowd were supporters of the presidential party.

According to observers, the gatherings are being used to both test and champion certain ideas from those in power. Some spoke of the conflict in the country.

Jean-Claude Mwamba, coordinator of the UDPS “standing parliaments,” said, "in fact, when we finish the war in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, that will be the moment when we will change the Constitution. All those things Kabila said, that there is a risk of "Sudanization", that will not happen here.we are united , the congolese peole is united".

Some observers believe the country’s president is exploiting the seemingly spontaneous gatherings to press for constitutional change to allow him a third term in the role. Not everyone in the crowd said changing the constitution was a priority, though.

Leon Niondo, UDPS activist, said, "we don't need that term in office, that third term. What we want first is for there to be peace. The war is over, and that's when we will talk about that term calmly. If it's a matter of looking at how we should move forward on new foundations, that is what we are seeking.''

Abel Mutombo, UDPS activist, said, "the current Constitution is a bill of sale. Okay? Our country has been sold. Now we Congolese want to take back our country by changing the Constitution. That's all it is, that's the motive, the justification. That's what matters."

The tradition of ‘standing parliaments’ dates back to the 1970s, when it was used as a way to challenge the rule of dictator Motubu Sese Seko.