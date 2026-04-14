War pushes poverty in Sudan to 70 percent, UN warns

Nearly 70 percent of people in Sudan are now living in poverty, almost double pre-war levels, as conflict continues to devastate the country’s economy and social fabric, a senior UN official has said.

According to Luca Renda of the United Nations Development Programme, poverty has surged from about 38 percent before the war to an estimated 70 percent today.

The figures are based on a threshold of roughly four dollars per day, with at least a quarter of the population surviving on less than half that amount.

Hardest-hit regions

Conditions are particularly severe in areas such as South Kordofan and North Darfur, where up to three-quarters of residents face extreme deprivation.

These regions remain among the most affected by ongoing fighting.

A protracted humanitarian crisis

Now in its fourth year, the war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has killed tens of thousands and displaced more than 11 million people.

Hunger and famine conditions have spread across multiple regions, with over 21 million people facing severe food insecurity.

International response

Donors are expected to gather in Berlin to revive stalled peace efforts and mobilize humanitarian aid.

The UN warns that incomes have fallen to levels not seen since 1992, with extreme poverty now worse than in the 1980s.

“These are not just numbers,” Renda said, describing families torn apart and a generation at risk of losing its future.

Violence shows no sign of easing

Fighting continues to intensify in Kordofan and Blue Nile, while recent drone strikes have killed hundreds of civilians.

Analysts say there is little indication that hostilities will subside anytime soon, deepening one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.