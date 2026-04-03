South Sudan: Aid agencies warn of possible war crimes amid deepening humanitarian crisis

In South Sudan, aid organizations are raising alarm over reports of serious abuses, warning that civilians could be facing grave violations of international law.

The warning comes as conditions on the ground continue to deteriorate, with millions of people struggling to access basic necessities such as food, water and medical care.

Humanitarian actors say the scale of need is rapidly outpacing available resources, increasing the risk of a broader catastrophe.

In a joint statement, humanitarian groups described the situation as deeply concerning, citing reports of attacks that may breach the rules of war.

Aid agencies (joint statement): "These reports are deeply alarming. If verified, they would constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes. Without immediate and sustained support, millions risk being left without the assistance they need for survival."

Relief groups are calling for urgent international action, including increased funding, safe access for aid delivery and accountability for any violations committed.

As the crisis deepens, the focus is now on whether the global community can respond quickly enough to prevent further suffering and loss of life.