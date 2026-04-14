Sudan War: UN officials sound alarm on humanitarian crisis

As the conflict in Sudan approaches the three year mark, the humanitarian conditions on the ground remain dire.

The war has claimed tens of thousands of lives, forced more than 11 million people from their homes, and triggered what the United Nations describes as the world’s largest hunger crisis.

Officials from the UN continue to sound the alarm, and voice concern that the world does not seem to care, as much global attention is currently focused on the war in the Middle East.

Carl Skau, WFP Deputy Executive Director, says, "three years of war in Sudan have created the world's largest humanitarian crisis. The conflict has ravaged livelihoods, uprooted communities, and driven millions of people into hunger. Famine still stalks parts of this country. Aid workers, trucks and warehouses continue to come under attack, putting the lives of our colleagues at risk and disrupting our assistance.''

''Yet for millions of people here in Sudan, WFP is the only lifeline. Every month we reach around 4 million people with food and nutrition support. This assistance saves lives. It keeps families going and it holds communities together," he adds.

The conflict broke out in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support forces.

The UN has launched an appeal to raise 2.9 billion dollars for the country, but currently it is only 16 percent covered.