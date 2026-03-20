In Sudan's refugee camps, Eid is overshadowed by war

Displaced Sudanese citizens gathered for Eid prayers and preparec food in Tawila camp in North Darfur, as the war in their home country weighs heavily on the celebrations.

"How can we celebrate Eid when our country is devastated?" asked Tayseer Adam, a displaced woman.

Another woman living in the camp said: "I feel sad during Eid, very sad because we have lost people dear to us, we have lost neighbours, family, everything."

Since April 2023, fighting between the national army and the paramilitary RSF has killed tens of thousands and driven more than 11 million people from their homes, fueling what the United Nations describes as one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises.

Since April 2023, fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary RSF has killed tens of thousands and displaced more than 11 million people, according to the United Nations.