Sudanese artists rebuild cultural life in wartime shelter

In a school-turned-shelter on the Red Sea coast, music rises above the hardships of war as displaced Sudanese artists recreate a sense of community and purpose.

Inside crowded classrooms, a singer rehearses beside a keyboardist, while outside in the courtyard, painters, actors and writers work under the sun.

Around 120 artists have gathered at the El-Rabat centre after fleeing fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

A refuge for creativity

What began as a place of refuge has evolved into a shared cultural space.

With few resources, artists pooled money to buy instruments and materials, forming collaborations across disciplines.

“It’s a blessing that all of these artists found each other in the same place,” says filmmaker Mohamed Ali Ibrahim, noting how difficult it would have been had they been scattered across camps.

Collaboration amid crisis

Musicians, poets and dramatists now work side by side, creating joint projects that bring a sense of normalcy.

Ibrahim says the collective environment has helped “bring people closer together.”

War’s heavy toll

Sudan’s cultural sector has been devastated by three years of conflict, with theatres and museums looted or shut down.

Across the country, millions remain displaced and in urgent need of aid.

Dreams persist

Despite the conditions, hope endures. “Here there are dreams… full of energy and experiences,” says musician Assem Abdel Aziz.

Visual artist Mohira Fathi describes the shelter as “a miniature cultural institution,” where creativity continues to defy the war.