Egyptian troops take part in training ahead of AU deployment in Somalia

Egyptian troops have taken part in training ahead of their deployment as part of the African Union Mission to Support Security and Stability in Somalia.

Its mandate to help bolster Mogadishu’s fight against Al-Shabaab and improve peace and security in Somalia and the region was extended by the United Nations until 31 December 2026.

Egypt’s participation comes after Israel recognised the breakaway region of Somaliland and at a time when regional attention is focused on the Red Sea and the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

The troops conducted field exercises and showcased military vehicles and equipment that will be involved in the mission.

Somali President Hassan Sheik Mohamud and the Egyptian minister of defence inspected the troops and their level of readiness and combat preparedness.

The deployment marks a significant step in the growing security partnerships between the two countries.