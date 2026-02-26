Ethiopian peacekeepers in South Sudan awarded United Nations Medal

Ethiopian peacekeepers in South Sudan have been awarded the United Nations Medal in recognition of their service in the war-torn country.

The ceremony in Yambio recognised all members of the battalion, from front line troops to the mechanics keeping the equipment mission ready.

Major Tigist Ferede is one of the Ethiopian battalion mechanics: “

I served in the army for more than 20 years. This is my second UN mission. I was in the Sudan for my first mission. It was challenging due to the harsh weather and interaction with the local community was not easy, but when I came here for my second mission, it was much easier because the weather is conducive and the people are welcoming. Every vehicle I repair carries hope. When they move safely, I know I’ve done my part for peace. I like the people here because we are all African, especially with South Sudan, we have a lot of similarities as they are our neighbours.”

The ceremony was attended by UN and local officials, who came out honor the troops dedicated to restoring peace and stability in the war-torn country.

Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian, UNMISS Force Commander, remembered those peacekeepers who have died in the line of duty.

"Serving under the flag of the United Nations, 142 Ethiopian soldiers, men and women, have given up their lives and made a supreme sacrifice and, as we stand here today in the parade receiving the coveted United Nations medal, let us all remember them and not forget their sacrifice. Not only the Ethiopians, all of us in the United Nations, all Blue Helmets and everybody who wears uniform and work for world peace or all civilians who work for world peace."

For Major Ferede and the team of mechanics, every engine repaired, every mission completed, is a contribution to fulfilling their mission: protecting civilians and building peace.