South Sudan: UNMISS facilitates forum for conflict resolution among leaders

As South Sudan’s political and security crisis deepens, communities in Upper Nile State are grappling with a devastating convergence of ongoing violence, severe economic hardship, and relentless climate-related disasters, forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes and now challenging those attempting to return.

The situation in counties like Nasir is particularly dire. Following waves of conflict, including aerial bombardments, displaced populations are beginning to return only to find their homes destroyed and essential supplies nonexistent.

James Gatwech Jok, the Nasir County Commissioner, reports a critical lack of shelter, food, and basic non-food items.

"Many have lost their tukuls, and there is no shelter, no cooking utensils... all these necessities are unavailable," he stated, highlighting that limited airdropped aid is insufficient to meet the overwhelming need.

Local leadership and dialogue as a path to peace

Recognizing the pivotal role of local authorities, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) recently convened a forum for County Commissioners in Malakal.

The event focused on conflict resolution and enhancing collaboration to restore security and reconcile fractured communities.

Jimmy Okumu, a UNMISS Civil Affairs Officer, emphasized the necessity of dialogue: “Conflicts exist... but there is only one path forward: engaging in dialogue. We must sit down to identify the issues... and work towards a better South Sudan and peace.”

Appeals for assistance and long-term solutions

Forum participants discussed practical strategies to bolster local economies and support victims of conflict and flooding.

Justin Nhial Batoang, Commissioner of Ulang County, issued urgent recommendations and appeals.

He advised residents in flood-prone lowlands to relocate to higher ground and called for immediate intervention.

"We appeal to humanitarian organizations, as well as state and national governments, to extend assistance to the communities," he urged.

Despite the renowned resilience of the people of Upper Nile, the compounded challenges of violence, poverty, and environmental disaster present a daunting reality.

Local political leaders are now intensifying their calls for the national government and the international community to ramp up support for recovery and reconstruction, hoping to secure a more stable and prosperous future for their citizens.