UN mission patrols South Sudan refugee camp after deadly attack

Responding to a recent deadly attack in which a Sudanese refugee lost his life, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) conducted a patrol at Makpandu refugee camp in Yambio, Western Equatoria, to assess security in the area and work with local authorities, security forces, and refugee communities to strengthen protection of civilians, prevent further violence, and build confidence.

For thousands of Sudanese refugees who fled conflict across the border, Makpandu camp was meant to offer safety. But growing insecurity in the area has left many families living in fear again.

Bekia Mahadi and her eight children are among those who sought sanctuary at the camp, but she says the persistent violence is causing constant anxiety.

Refugee families say armed individuals frequently enter the camp, firing weapons, intimidating families and looting or burning property.

These incidents have forced some refugees to sleep in bush areas outside the camp for safety.

As refugees continue to call for stronger protection and support, UN peacekeepers say sustained engagement, regular patrols and cooperation with authorities remain key to restoring a sense of safety for families who have already fled conflict once before.