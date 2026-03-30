Dozens killed in deadly gold mine attack in South Sudan

At least 73 people have been killed in a brutal attack on a gold mining site in South Sudan, highlighting ongoing insecurity in the world’s youngest nation.

The assault targeted the Khor Kaltan mining area, around 70 kilometres southwest of the capital Juba, over the weekend. According to Vice President James Wani Igga, at least 25 others were seriously injured.

In a statement, Igga called for urgent medical evacuations for the wounded and announced plans for an investigation into the attack. He said authorities must identify those responsible and determine their motives.

The perpetrators remain unclear, with conflicting accounts emerging. A security source suggested the involvement of forces linked to Riek Machar, while his representatives have denied responsibility and instead accused the army loyal to President Salva Kiir.

Since gaining independence in 2011, South Sudan has faced repeated cycles of violence, often driven by political rivalries and armed factions. Recent months have seen renewed tensions, particularly in regions such as Jonglei State.

The latest attack underscores the fragile security situation and the risks faced by civilians, especially in remote areas where competition over natural resources like gold continues to fuel conflict.