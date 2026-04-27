14 Killed in crash near Juba as poor weather suspected

A tragic aviation accident in Juba has left 14 people dead after a Cessna aircraft crashed on the outskirts of the capital.

Authorities say all 13 passengers and the pilot were killed. The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority reports early indications point to poor weather conditions, with low visibility likely playing a role in the crash.

Among those onboard were two Kenyan nationals, with the remaining victims from South Sudan.

Videos circulating on social media show burning wreckage scattered across a mountainous, mist-covered area.

Officials say a response team has been dispatched roughly 20 kilometers from Juba to assess the situation, assist emergency services, and begin an investigation.

More details are expected as authorities work to determine the exact cause of the crash.