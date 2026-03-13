South Sudan models chase global fashion dream despite visa hurdles

In the capital Juba, young men and women practise runway walks hoping modelling will take them beyond South Sudan, one of the fashion industry’s most sought-after scouting grounds.

Despite years of conflict and poverty since independence in 2011, South Sudan has become a surprising powerhouse globally. According to Models.com, several of the world’s top models originate from the country.

Many aspiring models look up to stars such as Awar Odhiang, who rose from a refugee camp in Ethiopia to close a show for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week. Another trailblazer is Alek Wek, discovered in London in the 1990s after fleeing war.

In Juba, agencies such as Jubalicious train hopefuls for international runways in cities like Paris, Milan and London. Successful models can earn tens of thousands of dollars a season — a life-changing opportunity in a country where most people live in poverty.

But the path is far from easy. Visa refusals have prevented several South Sudanese models from travelling to Europe for major fashion events, even when they have confirmed work contracts.

Yar Agou, 19, had hoped to work at Milan Fashion Week but her visa was rejected at the last minute. For now, she works as a cleaner while waiting for another opportunity.

Others face similar setbacks. Bichar Hoah, raised in a refugee camp in Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya, also recently failed to secure a European visa despite pursuing modelling work.

Even those who make it abroad face stiff competition in an industry constantly searching for “new faces”.

Still, many young South Sudanese see modelling as a rare chance to change their lives and reshape global perceptions of their country.

For Agou and others practising their runway strides in Juba, the dream remains the same: to one day represent South Sudan on the world’s biggest fashion stages.