'Fire of Ebola' dying down Uganda's President Museveni tells the nation

Uganda
Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni addressed the nation on Wednesday with an update on the country’s Ebola outbreak.
Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday showed 19 cases, with two confirmed deaths and five recoveries.
Significantly, those numbers haven’t changed since last week.
“Five days now, no new case. It looks like the fire of Ebola has started going down," Museveni said. "So therefore, please, we've got a lot of work to do. Let's be very serious. We don't have to keep playing around. Listen carefully and act. This is easy to stop. We stopped it in the past and we can stop it now.”
All of the cases identified in Uganda have been linked to people traveling from neighbouring DR Congo, the epicenter of the outbreak.
The WHO says the risk in Uganda is still high due to its shared border with the DRC. However
However, the organisation has advised against travel restrictions between the two countries, saying border screening and surveillance can help limit the spread of the virus.
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