South Sudan clashes spark fears of renewed conflict

Two days of clashes between government forces and rebel fighters in South Sudan are raising fears for the country’s fragile peace agreement.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO) on Thursday accused government forces of launching attacks on their fighters in Western Equatoria and Upper Nile States.

A spokesperson for the group said one rebel fighter and two soldiers were killed and a number of others wounded.

The SPLA-IO said the attacks were a clear violation of the 2018 peace deal aimed at ending South Sudan’s bloody civil war between the government of President Salva Kiir and forces loyal to his former deputy Riek Machar.

Tensions have been rising in the country since March, when the army launched a number of military operations on civilian populated areas. Reports of Ugandan forces supporting the army further heightened fears of renewed conflict.

In March, Machar, who serves as Vice President in the power-sharing government, was arrested for speaking out against reports of Ugandan troops supporting the army. The UN said his arrest put the country on the brink of widespread conflict.