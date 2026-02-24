South Sudan: UN Aid Chief sounds alarm on humanitarian situation

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher issued a stark warning during a visit to a hospital in South Sudan.

Fletcher denounced what he referred to as the impact of cuts to aid in the war-torn country.

"So we're in Akobo, not far from the fighting. There's been huge amounts of displacement here. And in this hospital, you're seeing the victims of that. Survivors of gunshotwounds, a 70-year-old grandmother, a tiny child Kol who I hope will survive, but who's lost both his parents and his brothers and sisters," Fletcher said.

The majority of the fighting is concentrated in eastern Jonglei state, where, according to the UN, some 280,000 people have been displaced since December.

Doctors say they're overwhelmed with casualties.

Dr Kenneth Ozollo, ICRC surgeon, said, "we’ve responded to the sudden influx of injured patients that occurred with the recent increase in the fighting.''

The war has largely pitted the two main ethnic groups against one another -- the Dinka, who mostly back with President Kiir, and the Nuer mostly with Riek Machar, the country's former vice president.