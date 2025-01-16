Mohamed Salah reportedly set for record offer from Saudi Arabian team

If confirmed, his contract will shatter Cristiano Ronaldo’s world record deal.

Egyptian football star, Mohamed Salah, has reportedly been offered close to $80 million to tempt him to leave Liverpool for two seasons in Saudia Arabia.

The 32-year-old is in his last season at the English club if he does not sign a new deal with the team.

But the lure of a salary that is reportedly about double the one he makes at Liverpool would be hard to resist.

The forward is one of three footballers believed to be considering leaving The Reds, with the transfer window well underway.

There have reports in several media that Salah is in serious negotiations with Saudi’s Al-Hilal club to secure his transfer to the team.

The expected departure in the summer of Brazil’s Neymar means that the club will have space in their squad to register another overseas player.

There are also reports suggesting Al-Hilal is in talks with Liverpool’s management to purchase the remaining six months of Salah’s contract.

This would enable his transfer during the ongoing winter transfer window.