Liverpool star Jota has died in a car accident - Spanish police

Liverpool's Diogo Jota looks on during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Jan. 28, 2024.  
By Rédaction Africanews

Liverpool FC

Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother have died in a car accident in Spain, police said Thursday.

The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed to The Associated Press that Jota and his brother were found dead after their car went off a road near the western city of Zamora.

Police were investigating the causes. They stated that no other vehicles were involved.

The 28-year-old Jota and his brother, 25-year-old Andre Silva, both Portuguese players, were in the car.

Jota also played for Portugal’s national team. Silva played with Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions.

