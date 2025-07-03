Liverpool star Jota has died in a car accident - Spanish police

Liverpool's Diogo Jota looks on during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Jan. 28, 2024. -
Liverpool FC
Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother have died in a car accident in Spain, police said Thursday.
The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed to The Associated Press that Jota and his brother were found dead after their car went off a road near the western city of Zamora.
Police were investigating the causes. They stated that no other vehicles were involved.
The 28-year-old Jota and his brother, 25-year-old Andre Silva, both Portuguese players, were in the car.
Jota also played for Portugal’s national team. Silva played with Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions.
