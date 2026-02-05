Spain floods: Storm Leonardo forces 4,000 evacuations in Andalusia

Water rushed through the village of Grazalema in Cadiz as rivers burst their banks across Andalusia. Around 4,000 people were evacuated, schools closed, and rail and road links were suspended in several areas. Police in Cadiz waded through waist deep water to rescue people trapped in an abandoned building. Civil Guard officers are still searching for a woman missing near Malaga, believed to have fallen into a swollen river while trying to save her dog. Conditions are easing in southern Spain, Cadiz province saw red alerts lifted by Thursday afternoon but more storms are forecast in the days ahead.