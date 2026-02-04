Snoop Dogg surprises Italy by joining Olympic torch relay in Gallarate

Videos of his relaxed jog quickly spread online, mixing jokes and cheers. Dressed in the official white kit, the rapper emerged from the crowd and carried the flame from Via Pegoraro to Piazza Libertà, waving at students and breaking into a few dance steps. Snoop, already a familiar olympic face from Paris 2024, is back as part of NBC’s Olympic team ahead of Milano Cortina 2026. Named the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s first honorary coach for 2026, Snoop Dogg met athletes including figure skater Ilia Malinin, who landed a backflip in front of him, before taking up the torch and bringing his trademark flair to the winter sports build-up.